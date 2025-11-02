Tanev (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

The Maple Leafs recalled Dakota Mermis from AHL Toronto in a corresponding move. Tanev missed four straight outings due to a concussion before returning to the lineup against Philadelphia on Saturday. However, he suffered another injury in the contest, and he will miss at least the next three games after landing back on the IR list. It's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup.