Tanev (upper body) will be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

With Tanev back in action, Philippe Myers will likely be relegated to a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch while Henry Thrun figures to head back to the minors. Prior to getting hurt, Tanev had recorded two assists, six shots and eight blocks in eight outings. Given his offensive limitations and lack of hits, Tanev is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value at best.