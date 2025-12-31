Tanev (groin) is expected to miss a significant amount of time, according to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Tanev sat out Tuesday's 4-0 win over New Jersey, and an exact timeline for his return is unclear. He has provided two assists, eight shots on goal, 15 blocked shots and two hits while being limited to only 11 appearances this season. With Tanev unavailable, Simon Benoit could play regularly again after being a healthy scratch for three straight games before his return to the lineup against the Devils on Tuesday.