Tanev (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey Monday, Claire Hanna of TSN reports, indicating he's been cleared for contact.

Tanev may be hard-pressed to immediately return to the lineup versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, but he certainly seems to be trending in the right direction. In his eight outings this year, the veteran blueliner has notched two assists, eight blocks and six shots. While the Toronto native generates plenty of blocks, he doesn't offer enough physicality or offensive upside to be more than a low-end fantasy target.