Timmins was a healthy scratch in the Leafs last two games.

The return of Timothy Liljegren has rebalanced the blue line, and Timmins is the odd man out given his defensive restrictions. He's more of an offensive option, so watch for him to draw into the lineup as the seventh man or if one of the power-play guys gets hurt. Timmins shouldn't be holding a spot on your roster unless he draws into the lineup.