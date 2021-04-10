Andersen was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen's placement on LTIR is retroactive to March 19, so this shouldn't affect his timetable to return to action. However, it's still unclear when the 31-year-old will be ready to play. He won't be available for Saturday's game against Ottawa, marking the 10th straight game he's missed. Andersen owns a 2.91 GAA and .897 save percentage through 23 games this season.