Andersen stopped 37 shots Monday during the Hurricanes' 3-2 double-overtime win over the Senators in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Carolina handed the veteran netminder an early 2-0 lead, before Andersen finally allowed his first goal of the postseason on a fluky play -- Drake Batherson's centering pass deflected right back to him off Jaccob Slavin's skate, and Andersen was out of position as a result for the subsequent one-timer. The Senators tied things up before the second intermission, but Andersen locked things down for the remaining 54 minutes of the game. He's given up two goals on 61 shots to kick off the Hurricanes' playoff run, giving him plenty of momentum as the series shifts to Ottawa for Game 3 on Thursday.