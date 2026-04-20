Andersen was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home for Game 2 on Monday.

Considering Andersen secured a 22-save shutout in Game 1, there was little question that he would get the nod for Game 2. Going back to the start of April, the 36-year-old netminder is 4-1-0 with a 1.81 GAA and .921 save percentage. At this point, Andersen seems to have cemented himself as the No. 1 option in Carolina.