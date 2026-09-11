McKenna will not participate in the Leafs' rookie showcase, instead preparing for the start of training camp, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

McKenna will skip playing in games alongside his fellow rookies and prospects while he looks ahead to the team's full training camp. The 18-year-old winger is a lock to make the Opening Night roster and could find himself suiting up on the top line with Auston Matthews. If McKenna does play a full 84-game schedule, he should be capable of challenging for the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds.