McKenna picked up a power-play assist Saturday in a 6-3 win over Colorado.

The pass drew high praise from the recipient, who buried it behind Mackenzie Blackwood. "Unbelievable pass on that first goal," William Nylander said post-game. "He did a great job, and he's so talented, and he can make those plays all over the ice." McKenna became the first Maple Leafs player age 18 or younger to record a point in three straight games (one goal, three assists) since Russ Courtnall had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games from March 3-14, 1984.