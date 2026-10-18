McKenna played 17:56 in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders. He registered four shots and finished minus-2.

McKenna's ice time was back up after not seeing ice in the final half of Thursday's overtime loss to the Sabres. The benching caused a stir in Toronto and across the NHL. McKenna sat out the final 32:54 of that game. McKenna had been on a four-game point streak (two goals, three assists) heading into that game, and head coach Jim Hiller said it had nothing to do with the teenager's play away from the puck. It was nice to see his ice time back up Saturday, although none of Toronto's top-six really had a good night. McKenna has been given John Tavares' (lower body) spot on the top power play, so his offensive creativity could shine in this situation.