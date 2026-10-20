McKenna scored a power-play goal on one shot in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

McKenna's third goal of the season was also his first on the power play, bringing the 18-year-old rookie to six points (three goals, three assists) through his first 10 NHL appearances. His offensive talent and power-play involvement offer considerable upside, but limited even-strength opportunities could make his production inconsistent until he earns a larger role. He has logged over 17:00 TOI just twice this season.