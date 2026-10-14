McKenna scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Mammoth.

McKenna is now on a four-game point streak, consisting of two goals and three assists. That's all the offense he's banked so far, but it's encouraging to see him finding a groove on the third line after struggling in the top six to start the season. The rookie winger has added 12 shots on net, four PIM and a minus-2 rating. McKenna will almost certainly get more looks in the top six as the season progresses, but having him on the third line for now gives the offense a bit more depth as he adjusts to the NHL.