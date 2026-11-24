McKenna scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

McKenna had gone seven games without a goal, adding just two assists in that span. The 18-year-old continues to fill a middle-six role as he adjusts to the NHL, which has been a bit of a bumpy process on a team that's falling short of expectations again. McKenna has individually done a decent job on offense with seven goals and eight assists across 26 outings, but he has a minus-9 rating which shows some room for growth in his all-around game.