Maple Leafs' Jacob Quillan: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quillan was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday.
Quillan hasn't earned a point in three NHL outings this season while recording one shot on goal and seven hits. He has notched eight goals and 19 assists in 28 minor-league appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.
