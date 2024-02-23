McCabe scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

McCabe scored exactly halfway through the first period. The defenseman has three points over his last four games, though with the Maple Leafs getting two blueliners back Thursday, he was under 20 minutes of ice time for the first time in a week. McCabe has six goals, 20 points, 55 shots on net, 139 hits, 90 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 50 appearances this season. He's reached 20 points four times in his career but has yet to exceed 22 points in a campaign.