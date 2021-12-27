Spezza cleared COVID-19 protocol and practiced Monday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Spezza figures to be in the lineup for Toronto's next game, whenever that might be. The 38-year-old has 11 points in 26 contests this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Enters virus protocols•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: League shortens suspension•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Officially appealing suspension•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Issued six-game ban•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Scheduled for in-person hearing•