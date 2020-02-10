Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Dealing with illness

Tavares was absent from practice Monday due to illness, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Given the Leafs are in a battle for a playoff spot, it would probably have to be a pretty severe illness to keep Tavares out of the lineup. Fantasy owners should know more regarding the world-class center's availability against Arizona following Tuesday's game-day skate. With 48 points in 49 appearances this season, the Ontario native remains on pace to top the 80-point mark for the third straight year.