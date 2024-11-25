Tavares logged an assist, fired a game-high eight shots on net, logged three hits and won 18 of 23 faceoffs in Sunday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Tavares has four goals and five assists over his last seven outings during a steady run of offense. He set season highs with the eight shots and 18 faceoff wins, and his 78.3 percent win rate at the dot was his highest mark this season. The center has once again been excellent on faceoffs in 2024-25, winning 59.7 percent of them so far. He's contributed nine goals, 11 helpers, 72 shots, 25 hits and a plus-7 rating over 20 appearances. Rumors of his downfall on offense appear to have been exaggerated.