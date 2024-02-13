Tavares (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Blues.
Tavares' absence was announced just before the start of warmups. Alex Steeves and Bobby McMann will enter the lineup with Tavares and Mitchell Marner (illness) both out Tuesday. Tavares has five points over three games since the All-Star break.
