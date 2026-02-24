Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Not practicing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares will miss Tuesday's practice due to illness.
Tavares could be in danger of missing out against the Lightning on Wednesday if his flu symptoms are severe enough. Additionally, the Leafs are heading into a back-to-back, which means the veteran center could be questionable to face the Panthers on Thursday as well.
