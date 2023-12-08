Woll left Thursday's game versus the Senators with an apparent left leg injury, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Woll needed help off the ice after making a save in the third period. He left the game with a 3-2 lead after making 29 saves on 31 shots. Woll has been a stabilizing force for the Maple Leafs' goaltending -- if he misses time, Ilya Samsonov (illness) and Martin Jones would likely be the netminders during his absence.