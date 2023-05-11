Woll will guard the home crease in Game 5 against Florida on Friday, Joshua Clipperton of The Canadian Press reports.

With the Maple Leafs down 3-0 in their second-round series, Woll kept Toronto's hopes alive by stopping 24 of 25 shots en route to a 2-1 victory over the Panthers on Wednesday. It was the 24-year-old's first career playoff start, which he got because Ilya Samsonov (upper body) was unavailable. Samsonov isn't expected to be an option for Friday's contest either. Florida has averaged 3.36 goals per game in the 2023 postseason.