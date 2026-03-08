Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Five-game point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maccelli scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning.
He opened the game with a wrist shot that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy early in the first period. It was Maccelli's third goal in as many games, and it extended his point streak to five games and five points (three goals, two assists). He has eight points, including five games, in nine games since the start of February, and he's skating on the top line with Auston Matthews. Maccelli can help off the wire.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Four-game, four-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Nets opening goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Tallies twice in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Pots goal vs. Calgary•
-
Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Dishes two assists•
-
Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Seizes power-play role•