Benning recorded three assists in AHL Toronto's 4-3 win over Belleville on Wednesday.

Benning returned from a month-long absence Wednesday and erupted for his best game of the season. He's now at six assists, nine shots on net and a plus-2 rating over eight appearances in his second year with the Marlies. He's never had more than eight points in an AHL season, which came last year in 39 regular-season appearances, though his path back to the NHL isn't particularly clear once the Maple Leafs get healthier on the blue line.