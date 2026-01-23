Maple Leafs' Matt Benning: Sent to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benning was assigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Benning was called up by the Maple Leafs on Dec. 30, but he appeared in just one game during his time with the NHL club. He should have more consistent opportunities to see playing time with the Marlies.
