Domi (lower body/personal) returned to practice Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Domi sat out Tuesday's preseason game against the Senators while attending a family funeral, but he was back with the team a day later. He's dealt with a lower-body injury early in training camp, but he practiced for the first time in camp Sunday and appears to be trending in the right direction. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up in Thursday's exhibition matchup against Montreal.