Domi scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout win over Vancouver.

His third-period goal tied the game and ultimately forced overtime and the shootout. Domi is on a five-game, seven-point streak that includes three goals, and he has points in seven of his last eight games (four goals, six assists; 15 shots). Domi runs hot and cold, and his success is tied to how long he stays tied to Auston Matthews.