Marner delivered a hat trick Thursday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

It was all Marner, all night. Not only did he end an eight-game goal drought, but he also scored the winner in the shootout. Marner has 23 points in 21 games, a total that most NHLers would count as overworldly. But not Marner, whose body language on the ice to date has bordered on outright frustration. But with the goals, he's back on pace for his third-straight 30-goal season. Marner was shifted to John Tavares' line recently, and it looks like coach Sheldon Keefe is brilliant. Now to get Auston Matthews rolling.