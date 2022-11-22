Rielly (undisclosed) was injured against the Islanders on Monday and will be re-evaluated Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Rielly logged a season-low 16:38 of ice time with a minus-1 rating before exiting the game. He's set to undergo further imaging and evaluation before the team provides an update Tuesday. The Maple Leafs' blue line has already been hit with the injury bug, and the team will likely promote a defenseman from the AHL in the coming days.
