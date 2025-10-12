Maple Leafs' Nicolas Roy: First points with new team impress
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to Detroit on Saturdady.
He showed off his hands on the goal with a waist-high tip past Cam Talbot. Roy came to Toronto to be the team's 3C, but he was skating with William Nylander on the second line when he scored the goal. The Leafs are doing a lot of line juggling early, so Roy will likely benefit. And his positional versatility (RW/C) means you can slot him in on the wing where the field is shallower than down the middle.
