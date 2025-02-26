Holmberg scored a goal, added two PIM and levied three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Holmberg continues to fit in well on the second line -- he has four goals, one assist and a plus-4 rating over three contests since moving into that role following the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 25-year-old's goal Tuesday was clutch -- he scored with 46 seconds left in the third period to force overtime, allowing Mitch Marner to play hero with the game-winner in the extra session. Holmberg is up to six goals, 13 points, 47 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a minus-2 rating across 46 appearances this season. He's worth a look as a streamer, but be ready to let him go if he moves back into the bottom six.