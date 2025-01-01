Reaves recorded an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Reaves has played in nine of 14 games since the end of his five-game suspension Dec. 2. The 37-year-old had gone 11 outings without a point prior to Tuesday, when he set up Steven Lorentz on the game-winning goal. Reaves' offense has been limited as usual this year -- he has two assists and 10 shots on net through 25 appearances. He's added 81 hits, 23 PIM and an even plus-minus rating, but he could lose his place in the lineup once Austin Matthews (upper body) or Pontus Holmberg (illness) return to action.