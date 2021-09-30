Der-Arguchintsev (undisclosed) was back on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Perhaps most notably about Der-Arguchintsev's return to the ice was the fact he was skating in the practice group with Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares. While there is still over a week of training camp left, Der-Arguchintsev could be in the mix for a roster spot and might be worth keeping an eye on in deeper formats.