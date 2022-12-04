Der-Arguchintsev was promoted from AHL Toronto on Sunday.
Der-Arguchintsev has tallied six goals and 18 points through 20 AHL contests this season. A third-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the 22-year-old forward has yet to make his NHL debut.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Semyon Der-Arguchintsev: Sent down after Tuesday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Semyon Der-Arguchintsev: Returns to practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Semyon Der-Arguchintsev: Day-to-day with undisclosed injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Semyon Der-Arguchintsev: Receives callup•
-
Maple Leafs' Semyon Der-Arguchintsev: Returns to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Semyon Der-Arguchintsev: Ascends to taxi squad•