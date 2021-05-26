Der-Arguchintsev was called up from AHL Toronto on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Der-Arguchintsev will likely remain a depth option at forward for the Maple Leafs. The 20-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut.
