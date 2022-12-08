Der-Arguchintsev has been returned to AHL Toronto on Thursday.
Der-Arguchintsev made his NHL debut Tuesday, playing 7:16 and was a plus-one in a 4-0 win over Dallas. The center had six goals and 18 points in 20 AHL games before his recall.
