Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit: Not playing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benoit (illness) won't play Wednesday versus the Mammoth.
Benoit is under the weather and will be forced to miss at least one game. The 27-year-old defenseman will be replaced by Dakota Mermis in Wednesday's lineup. It's not yet clear if Benoit will be available for Saturday's home game against the Bruins.
