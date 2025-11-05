default-cbs-image
Benoit (illness) won't play Wednesday versus the Mammoth.

Benoit is under the weather and will be forced to miss at least one game. The 27-year-old defenseman will be replaced by Dakota Mermis in Wednesday's lineup. It's not yet clear if Benoit will be available for Saturday's home game against the Bruins.

