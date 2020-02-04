Dermott (illness) was minus-2 and logged 19:33 of ice time in Monday's 5-3 loss to Florida.

Dermott was back in the lineup after missing Saturday's contest against Ottawa, taking a regular shift on Toronto's second defensive pairing with Tyson Barrie. Dermott, who was held without a point or a shot on a goal, has four goals and four assists in 39 games this season.