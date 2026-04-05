Maple Leafs' Troy Stecher: Quiet on offense
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stecher was held off the scoresheet for an eighth straight game in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Kings.
Stecher's playing time should stabilize while Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is out. The part-time role likely isn't helping Stecher get his offense on track. The 31-year-old blueliner has earned 13 points over 54 outings this season, but only three of those points have come in his last 18 games. He's added 58 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-7 rating while mainly working in a bottom-four role.
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