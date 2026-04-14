Maple Leafs' Troy Stecher: Ends slump Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stecher notched an assist in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Stars.
Stecher ended his 10-game point drought with the helper. The 32-year-old defenseman has played more often than not lately, but that hasn't led to much production anywhere. He's at 14 points, 62 shots on net, 30 hits, 79 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 63 appearances between the Maple Leafs and the Oilers this season.
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