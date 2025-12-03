Stecher had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Panthers on Tuesday.

It was Stecher's first goal of the season. His point shot beat Sergei Bobrovsky through traffic to put the Leafs up 1-0 early in the first period. Stecher now has points in three straight games (one goal, three assists). He's plus-6 in that span, and his ice time was a season-high 24:26. Brandon Carlo (lower body) is out for a period of time, so Stecher could see increased ice as a result. This little run isn't typical, so don't get too excited.