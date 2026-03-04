Lettieri scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 7-4 win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

Lettieri picked up his first multi-point effort in seven games. He's at 12 goals, 39 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 44 appearances this season. He hasn't gotten a call-up to the Maple Leafs yet despite his continued strong play for the Marlies.