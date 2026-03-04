Maple Leafs' Vinni Lettieri: Three points for Marlies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lettieri scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 7-4 win over Cleveland on Wednesday.
Lettieri picked up his first multi-point effort in seven games. He's at 12 goals, 39 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 44 appearances this season. He hasn't gotten a call-up to the Maple Leafs yet despite his continued strong play for the Marlies.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Vinni Lettieri: Leads Marlies in Friday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Vinni Lettieri: Three points for Marlies in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Vinni Lettieri: Put on waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Vinni Lettieri: Finds work with Toronto•
-
Bruins' Vinni Lettieri: Returns to AHL•
-
Bruins' Vinni Lettieri: Nets goal in loss•