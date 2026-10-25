Lettieri scored his first goal as a member of the Maple Leafs in a 7-2 win over the Oilers.

Lettieri fired a shot that went through the wickets of Tristan Jarry to put the final nail in a 7-2 win. The journeyman AHLer has played 158 NHL games over eight seasons; he made his debut with the Rangers in 2017-18. Lettieri has played with three Original Six teams -- Rangers, Bruins and now the Maple Leafs -- and also skated with the Ducks and Wild. At 31, he's living his dream. But he'll be sent back to the AHL once the Leafs forward corps gets healthy.