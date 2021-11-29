Nylander scored an empty-net goal on four shots and dished an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Nylander has multiple points in each of the last two games and in six contests overall this year. The 25-year-old winger is up to nine tallies, 12 assists, 82 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 23 appearances. The Maple Leafs are running like a well-oiled machine, and Nylander's been a steady source of offense in the top six.