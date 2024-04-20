Nylander (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision prior to Saturday's game versus Boston, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

It would be a major blow to the Maple Leafs if Nylander is forced to miss Game One. The 27-year-old winger posted 40 goals and a career-high 98 points this season. If Nylander does ultimately sit, Noah Gregor would likely slot into the lineup with Tyler Bertuzzi moving up to the top power-play unit.