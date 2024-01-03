Nylander scored two goals on six shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.
Nylander scored the first and last goals in the win. He saw a 13-game point streak end Saturday versus the Hurricanes, but he continues to be one of the Maple Leafs' most consistent players. He's been held off the scoresheet in just four games this season, racking up 19 goals, 50 points, 150 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 35 appearances.
