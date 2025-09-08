Mason Morelli: Playing in KHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morelli inked a one-year contract with Barys Astana of the KHL on Aug. 21.
Morelli had four hits in 7:31 of ice time against Philadelphia on Nov. 25 in his lone NHL appearance with Vegas in 2024-25. He notched 13 goals and 19 points in 48 regular-season games for AHL Henderson last campaign. He had one assist in his first KHL contest this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mason Morelli: Returned to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Mason Morelli: Up from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Mason Morelli: Waived Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Mason Morelli: Heads to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Mason Morelli: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mason Morelli: Scores in Tuesday's win•