Morelli inked a one-year contract with Barys Astana of the KHL on Aug. 21.

Morelli had four hits in 7:31 of ice time against Philadelphia on Nov. 25 in his lone NHL appearance with Vegas in 2024-25. He notched 13 goals and 19 points in 48 regular-season games for AHL Henderson last campaign. He had one assist in his first KHL contest this year.