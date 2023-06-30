Duchene was placed on unconditional waivers by the Predators, for the purposes of buying out his contract on Friday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Duchene has three years remaining on a seven-year, $56 million contract. The Predators will save $5,444,444 on the salary cap this season, $2,444,444 in 2024-25 and $1,444,444 in 2025-26. Duchene will carry a $1,555,556 salary cap hit for the Predators in each of the following three seasons. Duchene had a career season in 2021-22, tallying 43 goals and 43 assists, but he slumped last season, finding the back of the net only 22 times while chipping in with 34 assists.