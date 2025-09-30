default-cbs-image
Kylington was released from his professional tryout by the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Kylington has struggled to secure full-time opportunities in the NHL since missing the entire 2022-23 season, appearing in just 52 regular-season games over the last two years. Still, the 28-year-old blueliner should find an interested NHL team out there somewhere if he is willing to accept a two-way contract.

